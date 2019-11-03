Racial disparities in Utah prisons need study, lawmaker says

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah state lawmaker says she's working on a proposal to study how implicit racial biases may play into the disproportionate number of minorities in the state prison system.

Republican Rep. Marsha Judkins of Provo tells the Standard-Examiner she's working on a prosecution transparency bill to be introduced next year that would require the collection of data about arrest, charging, sentencing and parole decisions.

Utah Sentencing Commission numbers show 43% of people newly sentenced to prison in 2017 were racial or ethnic minorities. Census data shows minorities made up 20% of the population.

Judkins says the statistics point to clear racial disparities. But without specific data, it's hard to determine what's driving it.

The issue is important because Utah's prison population is rising faster than any other state but Idaho.

