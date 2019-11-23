Prosecutors release video of witness in Colorado slaying

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have released video of their star witness leading investigators through the Colorado home where she says the man she was having an affair with beat his fiancee to death.

KDVR-TV reports the district attorney’s office released the video Friday, four days after 33-year-old Patrick Frazee was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

The video shows Krystal Lee wearing a Colorado Bureau of Investigation coat and hat while she is interviewed in Berreth’s Woodland Park home two hours south of Denver. Lee testified at trial that Frazee asked her to clean up the scene.

Another video shows her at the site on Frazee’s ranch where prosecutors say Berreth’s body was burned.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

