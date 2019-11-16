Prosecutors offer man accused of murder plea deal

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of fatally stabbing another man has been offered a plea deal.

Prosecutors offered to reduce the murder charge against 39-year-old Elmar Baker, of Colchester in exchange for a guilty plea to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Jo-Jo Kolodnicki at New London Superior Court on Thursday.

The Norwich Bulletin reports in exchange for pleading guilty to the lesser charge, Baker could choose between an 18-year sentence or accept a 20-year prison term with the possibility of bringing it down to a minimum of 15 years.

Baker is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Kolodnicki, of Montville, during a fight outside his home in October 2018.

He has until Dec. 11 to decide on the plea deal.