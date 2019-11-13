Prosecutors concede man was framed, but want him retried

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys of a Chicago man who went to prison for a 1991 killing and Cook County prosecutors agreed on tossing the man's conviction because of misconduct by a police detective.

However, prosecutors on Tuesday said they are unwilling to drop murder charges against Demetrius Johnson.

Johnson was 15 when he was charged in the killing of Edwin Fred in a drive-by attack. Johnson, who denied involvement in the killing, was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was paroled in 2004. A police report uncovered last year indicated a witness pointed out a man arrested near the incident with a loaded gun was involved in the shooting.

Assistant State's Attorney Carol Rogala told Judge Leroy Martin that although Johnson may have been framed by ex-Detective Reynaldo Guevara, "there are witnesses who identified Mr. Johnson."

Defense attorney Joshua Tepfer says he will do everything possible to get the charges dismissed.