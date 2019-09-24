Prosecutor: No charges against ex-officers in traffic stop

DETROIT (AP) — Charges will not be filed against two white ex-Detroit police officers who were fired amid an investigation into racist comments and social media posts about a traffic stop.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Tuesday there is "insufficient evidence to criminally charge" Gary Steele or Michael Garrison.

Steele was fired in February after a video on his Snapchat account showed him saying "priceless" and "bye Felicia" as a black woman walked home. Her car was stopped for speeding and had an expired license plate. The video's captions read "what black girl magic looks like" and "celebrating Black History Month."

Police announced in March that Garrison, Steele's partner, was fired after investigators found he had made disturbing comments about blacks and other minorities.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from the police union.