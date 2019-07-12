Police will release footage in fatal shooting of girl, 17

This undated photo provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows what authorities describe as genuine Beretta 92 FS handgun. Authorities say they recovered a replica gun that looks like the Beretta from the scene of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl on a freeway on July 5, 2019.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say they'll release body camera footage from an officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old girl on a Southern California freeway.

Thursday's statement from Fullerton police revealed few details of the July 5 shooting but indicated that the camera footage could be released in the next few days.

Authorities say Hannah Williams was driving State Route 91 in neighboring Anaheim when the Fullerton officer saw her speeding. Police have said at some point the two cars hit each other.

Williams was shot and died at a hospital.

Police said they found a realistic replica handgun near the shooting scene.

The shooting is under investigation by Anaheim and Fullerton police and the Orange County district attorney's office.