Police video: Man shot while running from officer had BB gun

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man shot and killed by a North Carolina police officer last week was carrying a BB gun and refused to stop for police who were running after him, according to news outlets that were allowed to view police video.

The Raleigh Police Department screened Senior Officer W.B. Tapscott's body-worn camera video for news media, activists and others at police headquarters Wednesday, but a Superior Court judge ruled it couldn't be made available to the public, and the man's family requested the video not be distributed, news outlets reported.

The shooting happened when Tapscott responded to a call in northern Raleigh last week about a man with a gun who was “acting strangely," Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said. The man was later identified as Keith Dutree Collins.

The body camera video shows Tapscott approached Collins on a sidewalk, and “Collins briefly raised his hands" before running down the street, according to The Raleigh News & Observer's report on the video. The officer followed behind on foot and repeatedly shouted for Collins to stop and show his hands, according to the account.

While running away, Collins turned to face Tapscott and appeared to place his hands near his waist and pockets, the newspaper wrote, noting that it wasn't clear whether a weapon was in his hands at the time, or whether he pointed one toward officers. Tapscott eventually fired his gun four times, and Collins fell to the ground, The News & Observer and WRAL-TV said. Tapscott fired a total of seven more shots at Collins.

A report from Raleigh police confirmed that a weapon found near Collins' body was a BB gun. In that same report, officials contended Collins pointed the weapon at Tapscott multiple times, and the officer continued firing at Collins after he had fallen because he tried to get up again.

Tapscott was placed on administrative leave and the State Bureau of Investigation will handle the criminal investigation. The department will also investigate internally.