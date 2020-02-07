Police statement: Officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who allegedly was moving aggressively toward officers who had responded to a call about a person with a knife threatening other people, authorities said Friday.

The man was uncooperative and refused to comply with officers' commands Wednesday night, the Sparks Police Department said in a statement.

The statement said the Sparks Police Department is the lead agency in an investigation being conducted with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

No officers were injured.

The statement said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.