Police shooting in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A police shooting occurred early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in Hillsboro, Oregon, authorities say.
No information about the circumstances of the shooting — including whether anyone was hurt — has been released. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that that Hillsboro police said the public isn’t in any danger.
An investigation is underway.
