Police shoot person in eastern Oregon

UMAPINE, Ore. (AP) — Two members of law enforcement shot a person in eastern Oregon near the Washington state border, police said.

Deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Milton-Freewater responded to a call at 11:44 p.m. Monday about a gun fired in the Umapine area, The Union-Bulletin in Walla Walla, Washington, reported.

Officers and deputies arrived and confronted an armed person outside a home and that officers “used force” during the incident, police said.

The person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

The two law enforcement officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is completed.

The names of officers and deputies involved in the shooting were not released.

Oregon State Police troopers are leading the investigation with help from Pendleton police and the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.