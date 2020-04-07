Police seek man seen on video drawing anti-Semitic graffiti

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police are seeking a man who drew anti-Semitic graffiti at a Jewish community center in Massachusetts.

Police released surveillance footage Monday showing a man walking up to the Chabad Center of Brookline. The man wrote graffiti on the building in Russian and drew a symbol that resembled a swastika, authorities said.

The Anti-Defamation League of New England is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the man's arrest.

Robert Trestan, the New England league's regional director, said the graffiti is “a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic.”