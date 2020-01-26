Police seek help in identifying driver in fatal hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who left a pedestrian to die after a crash in December.

A vehicle struck a 44-year-old woman from Millsboro at 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 23, police said. The woman was standing in the lane of a road in Georgetown, the Delaware News Journal reported.

Police do not know where the driver went.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was dressed in dark clothing and there are no street lights at the location where she was hit.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Cpl. A. Mitchell at (302) 703-3267.