Police seek "extremely dangerous" suspect in theater slaying

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police are seeking what they call an “extremely dangerous" suspect in the shooting that killed a man and wounded a female bystander in a Pennsylvania movie theater.

West Manchester Township's police chief told reporters Friday that 20-year-old Anu-Malik Lee Johnson ”was the shooter" who fired multiple shots Monday night at Regal Cinemas 13.

Chief John Snyder said Johnson, who turns 21 next week, is believed to be armed "and very, very dangerous."

He's charged in York County with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 22-year-old Andre White Jr.

Nineteen-year-old Jalen Luis Bellaflores was earlier charged with homicide and conspiracy.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Johnson, who police said has no fixed address, and a listed number for him couldn't be found Saturday.