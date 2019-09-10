Police say men used racial slurs in parking garage attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say three Mississippi men used racial slurs as they attacked a man in a parking garage in Memphis, Tennessee.

Court documents show Christopher Elder, Joshua Matheny and Michael Matheny have been charged with civil rights intimidation and attempted robbery.

An affidavit says a man was walking into a parking garage Sept. 2 in downtown Memphis when three men used a racial slur when they said they were going to take his shoes.

Police said the three Horn Lake men demanded the man's shoes. Police said a fight began and the three men used racial slurs during the attack. The affidavit says the man received 10 stitches on his lip.

Booking photos show Elder, and Joshua and Michael Matheny, are white. Their lawyers didn't immediately return messages left after hours Tuesday.