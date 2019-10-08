Police say man stabs brother to death, then kills himself

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 60-year-old man stabbed his 65-year-old brother to death and then killed himself inside their Manhattan apartment.

The bodies of the brothers were discovered Monday inside their Housing Authority apartment on the Upper West Side.

Police say 65-year-old Paul Horton suffered stab wounds to the hands and head. They said his brother died by hanging.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The younger brother's name was not immediately released.