Police say bald eagle stolen from NY wildlife refuge

QUOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island are searching for a bald eagle that was stolen from a wildlife refuge.

Police say the approximately 35-year-old male bald eagle was removed from its enclosure at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge in Quogue sometime early Tuesday morning.

Police say the eagle was sent to the facility in Suffolk County by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1988 after being injured. Its right wing is partially amputated and it is unable to fly.

Officials say possession of a bald eagle, which is a federally protected species, is a federal offense punishable by fines and jail time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Quogue Village police department at 631-653-4791.