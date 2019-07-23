Police say Delaware woman fatally struck man with car

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a 32-year-old woman struck two men with her car, killing one, after they got into a fight with her boyfriend.

Dover Police Department spokesman Cpl. Mark Hoffman said in a news release Tuesday that Simone Fassett was in custody on charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree assault following the incident Friday.

Police allege that Fassett's boyfriend, Andre Singletary, was arguing with two men when he displayed a knife and threatened one of them. Police say Fassett then struck the men with her car and fled.

Thirty-five-year old Antron Raisin died at a hospital. The second victim was treated and released.

Singletary was also charged in connection with the incident and was in custody. Court records don't list an attorney for either Fassett or Singletary.