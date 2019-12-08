https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Police-man-wearing-blonde-wig-robs-vape-store-14891343.php
Police: man wearing blonde wig robs vape store
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they are searching for a man who wore a blonde shoulder-length wig during an armed robbery at a vape store.
Prince George County Police said the suspect wore also wore a black cloth covering his face when he stole cash late Friday from an employee of Vape King.
Police said witnesses saw the man display a small semi-automatic handgun. Police said the suspect fled the store on foot.
View Comments