Police: man arrested for trying to kidnap woman

BOSTON (AP) — A 31-year-old Boston man was arrested over the weekend for trying to kidnap a woman, police said.

Tony Santos is expected to appear Monday in Boston Municipal Court to face charges including attempted kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving, speeding and failing to stop for police.

Boston police say the woman had been leaving a night club around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning when Santos offered to give her a ride home.

The two had a mutual friend, but police say the woman changed her mind and asked to exit the car so she could take a rideshare instead.

Police say Santos grabbed her as she tried to walk away and at one point pushed her up against a brick wall.

They say Santos fled in his car after officers responding to a report of a woman shouting for help arrived on the scene.

The officers chased him, and Santos eventually stopped his vehicle in a parking lot and was arrested.

It couldn't be immediately determined if Santos has a lawyer.