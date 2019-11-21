https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigating-after-body-washes-up-in-14852198.php
Police investigating after body washes up in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating after a body washed up on a beach on the Chesapeake Bay.
WAVY-TV reported Thursday that the man’s body came ashore in the Chic’s Beach area of Virginia Beach.
Police dispatchers had received a report that the body was found about 6:45 a.m. near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
Virginia Beach police are at the scene. No other information was released.
