Police investigate theft of marker commemorating lynching

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware investigating the theft of a historical marker that memorializes the 1903 lynching of a black man accused of raping and killing a white girl.

New Castle County police say a concerned citizen noticed on Thursday that the state historical marker erected in June to commemorate the lynching of George White was missing.

County Executive Matt Meyer on Friday called on whoever is responsible for the theft to "do the right thing and return the marker to us."

White, an ex-convict, was accused of killing 17-year-old Helen Bishop, whose throat was cut.

In June 1903, a mob stormed a workhouse where White was being held, dragged him to the scene of the assault on Bishop, then burned him to death.