Police investigate girl's shooting death as homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old Tennessee girl is being investigated as a homicide.

News outlets cite a statement from the Knoxville Police Department that says officers responded to a home Saturday night to find the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and police confirmed on Sunday night that she had died.

Police have not released the girl's name or the circumstances of the shooting.