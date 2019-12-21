Police investigate apartment explosion that injures 2

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police are investigating a possible natural gas explosion at a Montana apartment complex that sent two people to the hospital with burn injuries.

Billings Police spokesman Lt. Brian Krivitz says the explosion happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

The Battleship Apartments building was cleared of residents, and an adult male and adult female were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries were unknown.

Residents of the building told The Billings Gazette that the blast sent glass from a door shooting into the road and sounded like a tree hitting the roof. Montana-Dakota Utilities was called to turn off the gas to the building. The cause was under investigation.