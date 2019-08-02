Police investigate after cat shot with arrow

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for the person who shot a pet cat with an arrow that later had to be euthanized.

Police in Blackstone received a report of the shot cat at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Because the arrow was short police think it was possibly fired from a crossbow.

The cat was taken to a local animal hospital before it was transferred to Tufts University's Cummings Veterinary Medical Center in Grafton but the cat was "unable to be saved and needed to be euthanized due to its injuries."

The incident is under investigation by Blackstone police and the Blackstone animal control officer.

No arrests have been announced.