Police identify woman killed in WV capital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia’s capital city have released the name of a woman who was shot to death over the weekend.

The Charleston Police Department on Monday identified the victim as 18-year-old Laurina Blake.

Authorities say they found Blake lying on Lovell Drive in Charleston with multiple gunshot wounds around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police say a possible suspect vehicle is a white SUV that left the scene after the shooting.