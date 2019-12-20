Police fatally shoot man during standoff in suburban Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a police officer shot and killed an armed man during a standoff that ended with a fire in a suburban Denver home.

Police in Lakewood were called to the home Thursday on a report that a 47-year-old man was causing a disturbance and destroying property. Police entered the home when they saw a fire inside the building following a two-hour standoff.

Investigators say the man, whose name has not been released, was shot when he attacked the officers. He died at a nearby hospital, and 10 officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police have not said what kind of weapon the man was armed with. No other information was released.