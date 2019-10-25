Police capture suspect in stabbing at Taco Bell in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa have captured a man wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of another man at a Taco Bell restaurant.

Tulsa Police Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins says a man was dropping his wife off at work at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, and he went inside the Taco Bell to use the restroom. Watkins tells the Tulsa World that the man encountered another man in the restroom, and an altercation ensued.

Watkins says the victim was stabbed near the front doors of the restaurant, and the attacker ran away. Police released surveillance footage images in hopes of locating the suspect, and he was caught at about 1 p.m.

Police tell Tulsa television station KOTV the attack appears to have been random and that the men didn't know each other.