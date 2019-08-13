Police arrest teen after 7-year-old Kansas girl shot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say they've arrested a teen who injured 7-year-old Wichita girl while was firing a handgun in a backyard next door.

KAKE-TV reports that responding officers found the girl had a minor injury to one of her fingers. The girl was playing in her backyard when she heard two loud bangs and a projectile struck her finger.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson says a 16-year-old boy was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction and an outstanding warrant.

Police believe he was shooting at some type of target when the girl was struck.

Davidson says the teen did not live at the home.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.