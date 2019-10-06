Police arrest suspect in deadly Wichita bar shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place outside a Wichita bar last month.

Wichita Police arrested a 42-year-old man Saturday in connection with the Sept. 29 shooting outside Magoos Bar and Grill. Police said the shooting was related to an earlier disturbance in the bar.

Police said 29-year-old Demario Cooks died at a local hospital after the shooting.

The suspect faces charges of criminal homicide, illegal gun possession by a felon and drug charges.

Both the suspect and the victim were on parole at the time of the shooting.