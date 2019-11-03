Police arrest man in double shooting at apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a Raleigh man after two men were shot at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in Raleigh. Police found two men with gunshot wounds.

Neighbors told WRAL-TV that they heard gunshots coming from an apartment.

Marcus Donta McLean was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and injury to personal property. The 34-year-old McLean is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

No information was immediately released on the condition of the shooting victims.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com