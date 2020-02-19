Police arrest boyfriend of student found dead in Georgia

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — Police arrested the boyfriend of a university student whose body was found partially hidden under leaves and branches in central Georgia.

DeMarcus Little, 23, is being held for now on charges of criminal damage to property, the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Anitra Gunn, 23, was found dead Tuesday afternoon in Crawford County, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Her father, Christopher Gunn, had reported her missing the day after Valentine's Day. Family and friends grew worried when they hadn't heard from the Fort Valley State University student for an “unusual amount of time,” news outlets reported.

Fort Valley police say Little smashed the windows of Gunn's apartment and slashed the tires of her vehicle on Feb. 5. He has not been charged in connection with Gunn's death.

“I think it's pretty common sense who our person of interest is,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said at a news conference Tuesday. “It's the boyfriend. We've talked to him three times.”

Little was booked into jail Tuesday evening, news outlets reported, citing jail records. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.