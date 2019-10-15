Police announce arrests in fatal Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have announced the arrests of two men in the fatal shooting of another man on the city's north side earlier this month.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a written statement Tuesday that Gregory Samuel Hampton Jr. and Adam Ahmad Ismail — both 18 and Des Moines residents — were being booked into the Polk County Jail. Each is charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the Oct. 10 shooting death of 23-year-old Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was found by officers sent to investigate reports of a shooting. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.