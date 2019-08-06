Police: Woman used fake blood, make-up in attack story

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have accused a woman of making of a story about a neighbor breaking down her door and beating her up, saying she used fake blood and make-up to create black eyes.

Police in Manchester said 20-year-old Christie Benoit ran out of her apartment Monday night and said she had been attacked. Police found what appeared to be blood splattered in the living room, bathroom and kitchen. She had red stains on her shirt, black eyes, and scratches on her arm and leg.

They later found a plastic tube of "Vampire Blood" commonly used at Halloween.

Benoit was charged with falsifying physical evidence and giving a false report. She told WMUR-TV what happened was a cry for help, that her neighbor had been harassing her and she wanted it to stop.