Police: Woman killed had BB gun that looked 9mm handgun

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a woman pointed a BB gun that resembled a 9mm handgun at officers before two officers opened fire, killing her.

The Meridian Police Department on Thursday released the information from a multi-agency task force's investigation into the officer-involved shooting on Sunday that killed 33-year-old Amber Lea Dewitt of Caldwell.

Police also released photos of the light-blue BB gun and a similar-looking, light-green 9mm handgun for comparison.

The shooting happened after police responded to a report around 6 a.m. Sunday that a woman was acting suspiciously and knocking on doors in Boise.

Police say they found Dewitt sitting in a vehicle, and she pointed a gun at them when they attempted to make contact.

Authorities say officers opened fire, and Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene.