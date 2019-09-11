Police: Woman killed after being struck by school bus

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a school bus van exiting from an elementary school struck and killed a woman.

Northwestern District Attorney's Office says no students at Crocker Farm Elementary School in Amherst were hurt after the fatal bus crash Wednesday.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports neighbors believe the victim to be an elderly woman who was walking in the vicinity of the school.

Amherst police closed off several streets near the school as officers and firefighters responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Amherst police and the Massachusetts State Police.