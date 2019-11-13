Police: Woman assaulted, left without use of prosthetic legs

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was left in a bathroom without her two prosthetic legs.

Police in Manchester arrested 24-year-old Roberto Carlos Raymundo on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and resisting arrest on Tuesday. They said they were called to a home where a 21-year-old woman reported the assault. She said she wasn’t sure of her exact location and couldn’t leave the bathroom because her prosthetic legs were in another room.

Police said she and Raymundo knew each other.

Raymundo was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 21. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number could not be found for him.