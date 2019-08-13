Police: Suspect set woman on fire, took child, started chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man set his girlfriend on fire in Mississippi, kidnapped the child she had been watching, traveled to Tennessee then led officers on a chase back into Mississippi.

News outlets report a woman showed up at an Olive Branch, Mississippi, hospital with second- and third-degree burns early Tuesday morning.

Around the same time, Memphis police say the suspect drove up to an officer and said he would kill the child in his car if he couldn't use a phone. The man drove off as the officer approached, causing a chase.

Two officers were injured when the suspect rammed a patrol car during the chase. He abandoned his vehicle in Olive Branch and was arrested after a foot chase. He's been hospitalized for injuries.

The child wasn't seriously injured.