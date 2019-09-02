https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Police-Shots-fired-during-fight-in-Manchester-14406929.php
Police: Shots fired during fight in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Manchester police are investigating a fight in which a gun was fired.
Officers said they found a shell casing when they arrived early Monday, indicating at least one shot was fired. There was no indication that anyone was hurt.
Police are investigating the episode and are looking for witnesses. They said there's no risk to the public.
View Comments