Police: Shooting at hotel in Virginia leaves 3 injured

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that three men have been injured following a shooting at a hotel.

The Washington Post reports that the men were wounded early Wednesday morning in Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in northern Virginia.

Police said the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. in the city of Tysons in Fairfax County.

Police Lt. John M. Lieb said the three victims were injured in their legs or lower bodies and are expected to survive.

Lieb said detectives it was unclear if each of the men had been shot or if some were injured in another way during the incident. Police were also trying to learn if the victims knew each other.

No arrests have been made, but a gun was recovered in the parking lot.

Lieb said police do not believe the attack was random. He added that “there are no ongoing threats to the public.”