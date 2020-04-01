Police: Santa Fe man intentionally coughed on customers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe man is facing charges after police say he entered a store and intentionally coughed on several people.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Edward Babcock was arrested last week following reports he was coughing on customers at a Big Lots store in Santa Fe.

According to a criminal complaint, the 4O-year-old Babcock coughed on a woman and her 10-year-old daughter after telling the woman, “It’s on, it’s on.”

A witness told police Babcock was getting close to others and coughing on them, too.

Police say the victims all felt Babcock was exposing them to COVID-19.

Babcock was arrested and released. He was charged with two counts of assault.

It was not known if he had an attorney.