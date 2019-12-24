https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Police-Rhode-Island-man-obtained-gun-2-days-14929537.php Police: Rhode Island man obtained gun 2 days before shooting Updated 10:03 am EST, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Most Popular 1 FOUND: Missing four-month old Golden retriever Mango reunited with Darien owners 2 Stevenson receives public services award 3 Letter: Police headquarters at Pear Tree Point Beach were not “washed away” 4 Board of Ed still undecided on town finance tool 5 Rabbi connects with community at coffee shops 6 Darien native co-produces ‘21 Bridges’ 7 No. 8 Hamden ices No. 2 Darien View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.