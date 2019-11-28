Police: Man shot Thanksgiving morning died at hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man shot Thanksgiving morning in St. Louis has died at a hospital.

Officers responding to a call about the shooting in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood found the wounded man shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to a hospital but died there. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say detectives have taken someone at the scene into custody. That person’s name hasn’t been released.