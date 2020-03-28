Police: Man, mother charged in fatal shooting at gas station

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man and his mother were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station, authorities said.

Keon Jarvis, 19, and Latoya Jarvis, 35, were arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Reginald Jefferson, 21, news outlets reported.

Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting at Kangaroo Express on March 19.

Booking documents said video surveillance shows Keon Jarvis, his mother and a small child enter the store. The footage then shows an altercation between Jefferson, a second person, Jarvis and his mother, documents said.

Jarvis shot Jefferson and the second person, police said. After Jefferson fell face down, Jarvis shot him in the back multiple times, documents said.

The second person, who was not immediately identified, ran from the scene and was later shot in the back by Jarvis, documents said. Latoya Jarvis was seen in the video chasing after her son, documents said. The second person is expected to survive, police said.

Keon Jarvis was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Latoya Jarvis was booked on obstruction of justice.

It's unclear whether Keon or Latoya Jarvis have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.