Police Man found on street killed in apparent hit-and-run
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man found dead on a street near a Las Vegas intersection was an apparent hit-and-run victim, not a gunshot victim as initially suspected., police said.
The 57-year-old man apparently was struck and dragged by a vehicle Wednesday night, police said.
Homicide detectives began investigating the death because it appeared the victim was shot but the injury initially thought to be a gunshot wound actually resulted from being struck, police said.
No description of a suspected hit-and-run vehicle was immediately available and the victim's identity wasn't released.
