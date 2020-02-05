https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Police-Man-found-dead-in-car-was-shot-15032915.php
Police: Man found dead in car was shot
KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — A 21-year-old man found dead inside a crashed car Monday in Keizer was shot to death, authorities say.
Keizer police said they were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to a reported car crash in a commercial parking lot near Interstate 5 and found the man dead. He’s since been identified as Oscar Martinez, a Salem resident, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A homicide investigation continues.
View Comments