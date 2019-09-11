Police: Man dies after being run over in Detroit parking lot

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man has died after being run over by a motorist in a Detroit restaurant parking lot.

Investigators say the two men argued early Wednesday in the restaurant on the city's northwest side. The fight spilled out into the parking lot.

The driver sped off in a Ford pickup truck, and authorities say a woman was with him.

A cook at 8 Mile Grill Coney Island tells reporters that the victim was a regular customer.