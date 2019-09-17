Police: Lyft driver arrested on lewd conduct charge

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Lyft driver in Vermont has been accused of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Colchester police say the driver was transporting a woman from Burlington to Colchester early Saturday. WCAX-TV reports when she complained that the backseat was too cold, the driver allegedly said the heat worked better in the front.

Police say after she moved into the passenger seat, the driver grabbed her hand and placed it on his exposed genitals. Police say she pulled her hand away and was dropped off at her location shortly afterward. She then called 911.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Thomas Rosser, of South Burlington, was cited to appear in court Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney and a number couldn't be found for him. A message was left with Lyft.

