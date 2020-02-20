Police: Las Vegas employee starts fire, lies about assault

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have accused a 28-year-old woman of starting a fire at a hotel where she worked on the Strip and lying about being sexually assaulted in one of the rooms.

Aviaon Lee was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including first-degree arson, burglary with deadly weapon and destruction or injury of property of another over $5,000.

The Las Vegas Police Department estimated more than $594,500 in damages caused by the fire.

Lee allegedly set the fire at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino earlier this month and faked the assault with hopes of making money, authorities said.

Investigators found no evidence a sexual assault happened in connection with the fire, and continued with an arson investigation.

Lee remained in jail Thursday and it was not known whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. She is scheduled to appear in court March 4.