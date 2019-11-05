Police: Kansas robbery recorded, posted on social media

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Four Kansas high school students face charges for armed robberies on Halloween, including one that was recorded on video and posted on social media.

Olathe police told the Kansas City Star that a video shared on social media was related to the robberies. The suspects are students at Olathe High School in suburban Kansas City.

All four suspects have been taken into custody. They are charged in juvenile court, each with two felony counts of aggravated robbery.

Victims of both crimes told police that the robbers took clothing and electronics. The suspects were arrested later that night.

