Portland, Oregon, police fatally shoot man near coffee shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police fatally shot a person Sunday outside a coffee shop on the city's southeast side, the Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reported.

The shooting at about 1:43 p.m. outside the Starbucks store prompted a large police response. The investigation closed several blocks in the busy area near Mall 205.

A large number of witnesses were brought aboard a TriMet bus while police investigated, the newspaper reported. Another bus was nearby when the shooting occurred, and some onboard were being interviewed as witnesses.

A witness told KOIN-TV that he was caught off guard by the sound of gunfire.

“I hear gunshots. I turned to my left and then I see a man fall right over there,” said Raphael Israel, who then gestured across the street from where he was standing.

When asked if he heard anything happen before the gunshots, Israel said, “No. Surprisingly, there was no yelling—no anything.”

He said within a matter of minutes, more police arrived at the scene.